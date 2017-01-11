Firefighters from numerous departments battle a blaze at the Jet Sanitation building on Blydenburg Road in Islandia early Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Credit: Bryan Lopez)
A building fire in Islandia early Wednesday closed Veterans Memorial Highway in both directions just south of the Long Island Expressway, officials said.
Suffolk County police said they received a 911 call for a fire near Sycamore Lane and the LIE’s south service drive at about 2:30 a.m.
News 12 Long Island reported the fire at Jet Sanitation Service Corp., 228 Blydenburg Rd., and said...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A building fire in Islandia early Wednesday closed Veterans Memorial Highway in both directions just south of the Long Island Expressway, officials said.
Suffolk County police said they received a 911 call for a fire near Sycamore Lane and the LIE’s south service drive at about 2:30 a.m.
News 12 Long Island reported the fire at Jet Sanitation Service Corp., 228 Blydenburg Rd., and said it involved a roof collapse.
Citing fire officials, News 12 said the blaze was challenging because it involved compressed garbage. There were no reported injuries, according to News 12.
A police spokeswoman said the department’s arson squad will investigate.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.