A building fire in Islandia early Wednesday closed Veterans Memorial Highway in both directions just south of the Long Island Expressway, officials said.

Suffolk County police said they received a 911 call for a fire near Sycamore Lane and the LIE’s south service drive at about 2:30 a.m.

News 12 Long Island reported the fire at Jet Sanitation Service Corp., 228 Blydenburg Rd., and said it involved a roof collapse.

Citing fire officials, News 12 said the blaze was challenging because it involved compressed garbage. There were no reported injuries, according to News 12.

A police spokeswoman said the department’s arson squad will investigate.

No other information was immediately available.