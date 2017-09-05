Two vehicles collided near the entrance to Stony Brook University and its hospital Tuesday, leading to road closures, Suffolk police said.
Southbound Nicolls Road has been shut down after the crash that occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near the south entrance to the campus, police said. Other details were not immediately available.
But photos from the scene show a Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance with right side damage and a car with massive front and side damage.
The volunteer ambulance corps declined to comment.
