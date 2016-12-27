A car crashed into an East Northport pizzeria Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded to the report of a car crashing into a building, police said.

The vehicle crashed into Mario’s Pizza at Fifth Avenue and Larkfield Road about 9:52 p.m., police said.

A police official could not say whether anyone was injured.

Phone calls to Mario’s went unanswered.

