A car crashed into an East Northport pizzeria Monday night, Suffolk County police said.
Officers responded to the report of a car crashing into a building, police said.
The vehicle crashed into Mario’s Pizza at Fifth Avenue and Larkfield Road about 9:52 p.m., police said.
A police official could not say whether anyone was injured.
Phone calls to Mario’s went unanswered....
