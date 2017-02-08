A car struck a guardrail on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills early Wednesday and flipped over, Suffolk County police said.
Several people were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
The crash occurred westbound about 12:30 a.m. near Exit 53, Sagtikos Parkway, and westbound lanes were closed westbound for an hour and 40 minutes, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.