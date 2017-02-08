A car struck a guardrail on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills early Wednesday and flipped over, Suffolk County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Several people were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

The crash occurred westbound about 12:30 a.m. near Exit 53, Sagtikos Parkway, and westbound lanes were closed westbound for an hour and 40 minutes, police said.