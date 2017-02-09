A westbound car flipped on its side on the Long Island Expressway near the Sagtikos Parkway, Exit 53, early Thursday, closing two westbound lanes for more than an hour, officials said.
The crash occurred at 4:43 a.m. and involved only one vehicle, officials said. The lanes reopened just after 6 a.m.
It was not known whether there were injuries.
Police said it was not known whether the weather was a factor. Just before 5 a.m., the weather service reported light snow and 35 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport.
A day earlier, a westbound car struck a guardrail in the same area of the expressway about 12:30 a.m. and flipped over. Several people in that car were taken to Southside Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Comments
