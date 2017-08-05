A multi-car crash in Lindenhurst injured a driver Friday night, Suffolk police said.
A sedan heading south on South Wellwood Avenue struck a divider and three vehicles at 9:20 p.m. Friday, causing the sedan to flip over, police said.
A photo taken at the scene shows Lindenhurst firefighters working to get the driver out of the vehicle.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash Saturday.
