A car crashed through a wooden barrier and sand berm at a U-turn on the Robert Moses Causeway, coming to rest atop rocks less than a foot from plunging into Great South Bay Friday night, a local fire chief said.

The call came in to the West Islip Fire Department at 8:43 p.m. for a car accident at the westbound lanes of the roadway that line the inlet at Robert Moses State Park near Field 2, said West Islip Fire Chief Robert Bilella.

“When we got there, the car was flipped on its passenger side on the rocks, just about six inches away from falling into the bay,” Bilella said in a phone interview Saturday.

The driver, a woman about 40 years old, her son, who was younger than 10, and their dog were rescued from the vehicle by firefighters using high-water rescue equipment, Bilella said. The woman and her son, who were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, did not appear to be injured but were taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan in West Islip for evaluation, Bilella said.

“They were obviously in shock when we got them out,” said Bilella, who added that it took about 30 minutes for firefighters to safely remove them from the vehicle.

The dog, which appeared to be a young black or dark brown Labrador, jumped out of the arms of one of the firemen into the water. It swam back to shore and “just took off,” Bilella said. “We did a search for about an hour and a half driving through the area,” Bilella said. “People jogging said they had seen it but it hasn’t yet been found.”

Three other fire departments, including from Bay Shore, West Babylon and Babylon, were called in to assist.

“It happens at least one or two times a year that people just don’t realize they need to turn there and they crash,” Bilella said.