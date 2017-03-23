Long Island’s population dipped slightly between 2015 and 2016, mainly because of large numbers of people who left Suffolk County — twice the number that left Nassau County — according to new population estimates the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
Suffolk saw its population go from 1,497,903 in July 2015 to 1,492,583 in July 2016 — a decline of 5,320 people. Conversely, Nassau’s population...
