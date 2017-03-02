One person was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries after a midmorning crash in Centereach, Suffolk County police said.
Police said the crash occurred on Nicolls Road, north of Middle Country Road, at about 9:20 a.m.
The accident occurred when the male driver of a southbound 1998 Volvo crossed the center median, striking a northbound 2009 Honda, police said.
Photos from the scene show the Volvo overturned perpendicular to the travel lanes.
The female driver of the Honda was not injured. The male driver of the Volvo was taken to Stony Brook by a Centereach Fire Department ambulance.
