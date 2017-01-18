The operators of an upstate New York ski resort say a Centerport man has died in a snowboarding accident at the mountain.
Jon Lundin, spokesman for Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in the Catskill Mountains, tells The Daily Freeman of Kingston on Wednesday that Brian Conners, 25, was snowboarding on the Wanatuska Trail about 11 a.m. Saturday when he had an accident and died.
Lundin didn't provide details of the accident, but said State Police were investigating.
Troopers haven’t released any information on the accident.
Belleayre, in the Ulster County town of Shandaken, is a state owned and operated ski area 100 miles north of New York City.
