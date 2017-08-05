A youth expo in Central Islip on Saturday features live music, sports tournaments, a basketball clinic, dance contest and other events.

But the primary purpose of the expo at the Central Islip Recreation Center is for young people to get information on college, careers and local nonprofits that serve youth, said Lisa Pinkard, executive director and CEO of the Youth Empowerment Project in Central Islip, the event’s sponsor.

The activities are “to draw them in,” she said. “Our vendors are to enlighten them.”

Many young people in Central Islip and neighboring Brentwood know little about preparing for and obtaining information on college and skilled blue-collar jobs, Pinkard said.

“They want to better themselves,” she said. “They don’t know how to go about it.”

If young people are exposed to opportunities, they’re less likely to be vulnerable to gang recruitment, she said.

Police suspect MS-13 gang members in the bludgeoning and hacking deaths of four young men in Central Islip in April and the murders of two teenage girls in Brentwood in September 2016, as well as 11 other killings in Suffolk County since January 2016.

“No one wakes up and says I want to be a gangbanger,” Pinkard said. “This is our way of showing them there are other options out there. If we can show them they can make money through positive channels, . . . we are grooming them for success rather than watching them fail.”

This is the third annual youth expo, and this year, organizers made more of a concerted effort to promote the event in Brentwood.

“Route 111 separates us,” Pinkard said “We kind of act like two separate communities. This year I focused on bringing us together.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The expo runs from 1-7 p.m. at the center at 521 Clayton St. Admission is free.