Four bodies have been discovered in a wooded area of a Central Islip park.

As the story develops, here’s what we know so far and what we don’t know about the homicides.

WHAT WE KNOW

  • The homicides appear to be gang-related. The manner in which the victims were killed is “consistent with the modus operandi of MS-13,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.
  • Still, police “have not ruled out other possibilities at this point,” Sini said.
  • An FBI gang task force is working with Suffolk police on the investigation, federal officials said.
  • The victims were all male, in their late teens and early 20s.
  • They suffered “significant trauma,” and it appears they were killed with a sharp, edged instrument, Sini said.
  • Police believe the homicides were committed within the past few days.
  • Police found the bodies Wednesday evening, Sini said.
  • Crime scene investigators were still working at the scene Thursday morning.
  • The crime scene is near the southeast corner of the Central Islip Recreation Center, near Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street.
  • Police have blocked off several nearby streets and posted officers at intersections.
  • MS-13 gang members were arrested last month in connection with the killings of two teenage girls in Brentwood, which neighbors Central Islip.
  • The girls’ killings led to the discovery of the skeletal remains of three teenage boys who were also killed by MS-13 gang members.
  • There is a $25,000 “fast cash reward” for information leading to the arrest of suspects or suspects.
  • Anyone with information about what happened can contact authorities at 631-501-8600.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

  • That the deaths are verified as gang-related.
  • The identity of the victims.
  • How the victims died.