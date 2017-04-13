Four bodies have been discovered in a wooded area of a Central Islip park.
As the story develops, here’s what we know so far and what we don’t know about the homicides.
WHAT WE KNOW
- The homicides appear to be gang-related. The manner in which the victims were killed is “consistent with the modus operandi of MS-13,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.
- Still, police “have not ruled out other possibilities at this point,” Sini said.
- An FBI gang task force is working with Suffolk police on the investigation, federal officials said.
- The victims were all male, in their late teens and early 20s.
- They suffered “significant trauma,” and it appears they were killed with a sharp, edged instrument, Sini said.
- Police believe the homicides were committed within the past few days.
- Police found the bodies Wednesday evening, Sini said.
- Crime scene investigators were still working at the scene Thursday morning.
- The crime scene is near the southeast corner of the Central Islip Recreation Center, near Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street.
- Police have blocked off several nearby streets and posted officers at intersections.
- MS-13 gang members were arrested last month in connection with the killings of two teenage girls in Brentwood, which neighbors Central Islip.
- The girls’ killings led to the discovery of the skeletal remains of three teenage boys who were also killed by MS-13 gang members.
- There is a $25,000 “fast cash reward” for information leading to the arrest of suspects or suspects.
- Anyone with information about what happened can contact authorities at 631-501-8600.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
- That the deaths are verified as gang-related.
- The identity of the victims.
- How the victims died.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.