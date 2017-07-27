A Central Islip woman riding an all-terrain vehicle in New Hampshire was seriously injured when her rented ATV plunged 60 feet down an embankment, officials said.

Ashalee James, 29, was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and was expected to survive, the state Fish and Game Department said.

James was in the rear of her group of riders on the Flume Brook Trail in Dixville Notch when other riders discovered she was missing, the department said. They reversed direction and searched for about 30 minutes, the department said.

Other riders, meanwhile, had come across the scene of the crash, called 911 and took her to a roadway from where an ambulance transported her to a helicopter landing zone, the department said.

James was wearing a full-face helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash and alcohol impairment was not a factor, the department said.

“Due to sustaining a loss of consciousness, James could not remember any details about the crash, and the incident was not directly witnessed by any other riders,” the department said in a news release.