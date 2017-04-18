An overnight fire damaged a home Tuesday on Mohawk Place in Holbrook, but the occupants got out safely, a fire official said.
“When we got there, it had gotten into the attic and through the roof,” Holbrook Fire Chief Chris Heinssen said.
The fire started outside the house, worked its way up into the soffit area and then into the attic, he said.
The fire was reported at 12:24 a.m. and it was under control in about 20 minutes, Heinssen said. He said there were no injuries to firefighters or to occupants of the house, who had been wakened by neighbors.
Suffolk County police said the Arson Squad was investigating the cause of the fire, but it appeared to be noncriminal.
Fire units from Ronkonkoma and Lakeland assisted, the chief said.
