Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that destroyed a house in Gordon Heights, causing much of the home to collapse, the hamlet’s fire chief said Monday.

There were no injuries, Gordon Heights Fire Chief Erton Rudder said.

Rudder said the fire began about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at the one-story, wood frame single-family house with a basement on Beach Lane.

“When we got there the house was fully involved — floor to ceiling — with fire coming out of every window,” Rudder said. “But everyone was out — there were several occupants and quite a large number of kids.”

Rudder said that because the fire spread so quickly, a priority was to keep it contained.

“One of the concerns when we have a fire like that is the exposure to neighboring houses,” Rudder said. “We needed to get hard lines in place to protect the houses to the left and right.”

Rudder said it took about an hour to bring the blaze under control, adding that there were several stubborn “hot spots” where flames continued to ignite that had to be monitored.

Asked if the house was destroyed, Rudder said, “I would say…the back of the house and the roof collapsed and some of the floor into the basement.”

Rudder said the origin and cause of the fire were unknown and that the blaze was under investigation by the Brookhaven fire marshal and the Suffolk County Arson Squad.

Firefighters from Coram, Middle Island, Yaphank and Medford also helped battle the blaze, Rudder said.