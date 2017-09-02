A toddler was killed after he ran out into the street and was hit by a car Saturday afternoon in Wading River, police said.
The 2-year-old boy, whose name was not released, had been playing in the yard of a home on Locust Road when he ran onto the road and was struck by a 2015 Audi Q7 at about 4:38 p.m., Riverhead Town Police said in a news release.
The boy, who lives in Astoria, Queens with his parents, was taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he died, police said.
The Audi was impounded for safety checks, police said.
The police release did not say if the car’s driver will be charged with a crime.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 326. All calls will be confidential.
