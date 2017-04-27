HIGHLIGHTS SUNY Old Westbury president Calvin O. Butts III calls Sessions ‘overt racist’

Groups plan protest in Central Islip during AG’s visit on Friday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit Friday to Central Islip, aimed at addressing gang violence, is triggering repudiation from civil rights activists, with the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III denouncing him Thursday as “an overt racist” and community advocates saying they will protest his appearance.

“His track record is not one that gives me, or I think a whole lot of people, any confidence that he has the sensitivity with how to address the issue of violence” in a minority community, Butts said in an interview. “He has said and demonstrated by his actions that he is opposed to immigration, period. Legal or illegal. He has demonstrated no regard for people of color.”

Butts, pastor of the well-known Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and the longtime president of SUNY Old Westbury, wrote in a letter to the editor to Newsday, published Thursday: “I understand that Sessions is the attorney general, but I believe in my heart that he is an overt racist. Most positions he has taken across his political career are vile and divisive.”

In the letter, Butts referred to positions of President Donald Trump’s administration toward immigrants, writing of Sessions: “I feel certain he is instead using this issue to press an introverted, anti-immigrant platform that does not represent the values of inclusiveness and equity I believe America has and should always espouse.”

The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sessions, in other statements, has made it clear that he wants to see a crackdown on groups such as the brutal Salvadoran gang MS-13, paired with immigration enforcement.

“Because of an open border and years of lax immigration enforcement, MS-13 has been sending both recruiters and members to regenerate gangs that previously had been decimated, and smuggling members across the border as unaccompanied minors,” he said in an April 18 speech.

Sessions would be the highest-ranking law enforcement officer so far to speak out against the rash of violence in Central Islip and Brentwood that police and other law enforcement officials believe is linked to gangs — particularly MS-13.

Eleven people, most of them young Latino men and women, have been killed in the last year. The most recent slayings came about two weeks ago, when the bodies of four young men — bludgeoned and mutilated — were found in a park in Central Islip.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that 25 State Police troopers will join Suffolk County police and the FBI in the anti-gang effort, with the state also contributing aircraft and expertise in intelligence and electronic surveillance.

Advocates from minority communities also decry the violence. But they have been critical as well of what they see as a push by the Trump administration to link the gang issue to the debate on illegal immigration.

Some of those critics are expected to protest Sessions’ visit at a demonstration scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday near the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

Butts, in his criticism of Sessions, referred both to recent comments that Sessions has made about immigration enforcement and a history of his actions and positions that civil rights leaders have said were damaging to African-Americans. Some of that stems from Sessions’ years as a U.S. senator from Alabama and a U.S. attorney there.

Sessions’ record of relations with minorities was criticized by those who opposed his nomination as attorney general.

During his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted a March 1986 letter written by Coretta Scott King, the widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in which she opposed Sessions’ confirmation as a federal judge, alleging that he had used his power when he was U.S. attorney to intimidate black voters.

Butts, who plans to join Friday’s protest, said he sees parallels between those fights and current issues affecting immigrants.

“We abhor the violence committed against people here on Long Island,” Butts said, “but how can Sessions speak to make it clear that we are trying to stop that violence and not paint an ugly picture of all immigrants here on Long Island?”

In his letter to Newsday, Butts invited Sessions to attend a forum scheduled Friday at SUNY Old Westbury titled Voices of Violence, bringing together members of the community with law enforcement and elected officials to discuss race and violence.

On Thursday, he announced the event was indefinitely postponed, because Sessions’ visit prompted some of those participating to say they could not come.

A separate call to protest against Sessions, circulated on social media, was titled “United against hate!” and said Sessions would “use this difficult moment for our communities to advance his hateful anti-immigrant agenda and turn this into a political issue.”

The advocacy group Make The Road New York, an immigrant rights organization that has an office in Brentwood, issued a joint statement Thursday, signed by 20 advocacy groups, criticizing Sessions’ involvement.

Their comments hearkened back to the 2008 murder of Marcelo Lucero, an Ecuadorean immigrant killed in a hate crime incident in Patchogue after an intense local debate on illegal immigration, to say that divisive rhetoric is not helpful.

“What we do not need is a divisive figure like Jeff Sessions coming up from Washington to try to turn our tragedy into one of his polarizing political talking points,” the group’s statement said. “Suffolk County residents have lived through what happens when divisive politicians try to scapegoat immigrants and turn us against each other. We have the scars to prove it, and we refuse to return to that chapter of our history.”