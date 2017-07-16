Four boaters were rescued Sunday afternoon from a 19-foot pleasure craft after it took on water in the Snakehill Channel in Islip near Captree State Park, the Coast Guard said.
The boaters, all of whom wore life jackets, were trying to dump water out of the boat when the Coast Guard arrived about 2:20 p.m., Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said. It was not known why the boat began taking on water, but its bilge pumps were not working, he said.
There was about 6 to 8 inches of water in the boat, he said. The Suffolk County police marine unit towed the boat to the Captree Boat Basin.
No injuries were reported, Strohmaier said.
