The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 1-4, will hold a boating course Saturday in Lindenhurst that includes an introduction to boating, boating laws, trailering, personal safety equipment, safe boat handling, navigation and boating problems.
Those who complete the America’s Boating Course will receive a certificate of completion, a wallet card and a course book for reference. The course is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and meets all federal and state requirements for powerboat and personal watercraft operation.
The fee is $50 for adults and $35 for children. Children 14 or older may attend if accompanied by an adult.
The course is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave. For more information, email dandjmast1@aol.com or call 631-226-5664.
