A downed helicopter Wednesday morning off Gilgo Beach is being investigated, the Coast Guard said.
News 12 Long Island reported the helicopter made an emergency landing and aired an image of the chopper with pontoons floating on the water.
According to a Coast Guard spokeswoman, “We are investigating a crash one mile off Gilgo Beach. Our assets are on the scene right now and Suffolk police.”
The spokeswoman said she could not provide any other details. Suffolk County police declined to comment.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.