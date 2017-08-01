A man suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath was hospitalized after being medically evacuated by the U.S. Coast Guard from a fishing vessel off Shinnecock Inlet on Tuesday, authorities said.
The identity and condition of the man, 43, were not released.
The Coast Guard said the incident was reported in a distress call at about 1:50 a.m.
A 47-foot Coast Guard motor lifeboat was dispatched from Station Shinnecock and was able to rendezvous with the fishing vessel, which was not named, about 25 miles south of the Inlet, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said the boat crew was able to transport the victim aboard the motor lifeboat and then transport him to Station Shinnecock, from where an emergency medical service crew took him to a hospital for treatment.
