Suffolk County police searching Wednesday for a man missing from a capsized boat said they pulled a body from the waters of Long Island Sound near the Old Field lighthouse.
A police spokeswoman said the body of a man, found at 11:33 a.m. by Suffolk’s aviation section, was being taken to the county’s medical examiner to be identified.
Police and the U.S. Coast Guard had been working to find James Bilello, 73, of Bay Shore, who went fishing with his friend Charles Petrie on Tuesday.
The body of Petrie, 80, of Holtsville, was found Tuesday in the Sound, just west of the Port Jefferson Channel, police and the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard searched nonstop, overnight and into Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the agency said.
Suffolk County’s Marine Bureau and its Aviation Section searched until sundown Tuesday, then resumed searching at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Police and Coast Guard officials said they were called to the scene after a 911 call reporting an overturned boat shortly after 3:30 p.m.
U.S. Coast Guard officials discovered and retrieved Petrie’s unresponsive body in the waters, and Suffolk police Marine Bureau officers recovered the recreational boat, a 20-foot Aquasport center console, but there was no sign of Bilello, officials said.
Coast Guard officials said they searched with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod, a Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck smallboat crew and a Coast Guard Station New Haven smallboat crew.
