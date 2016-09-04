The bodies of two men who were reported missing Saturday afternoon while fishing in the waters off the inlet near Wading River were found Sunday, sources said.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Bradley Nelson, at the agency’s Long Island Sound command center in New Haven, Connecticut, said Sunday that the agency was called about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and told that three men had been fishing and two were missing.

Nelson said the three were swept out to sea by a wave and pulled under by the current. One managed to grab onto a rock, pull himself to shore and call for help, though he could no longer see the other two men, he said.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said “the bodies of two adult males washed ashore in Shoreham” on Sunday morning and investigators are awaiting positive identification.

Though he declined to confirm the two fishermen had been found and were dead, Nelson said the search was called off about 8:45 a.m. and added that in regards to “the two subjects we’re looking for, we suspended our efforts.”

The men’s identities and other details were not immediately available.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A Coast Guard helicopter and another from the Suffolk County Police Department were involved in the search in addition to a 110-foot Coast Guard patrol boat, Nelson said. Suffolk County and Riverhead Town police were the lead investigators, he added.

“A local police officer searched within minutes [after the men were reported missing] on a jet ski,” Nelson noted.