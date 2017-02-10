The Commack Fire Department will have its annual blood drive Saturday in honor of a Suffolk County police officer who died in the line of duty.
It is the seventh year in a row for the drive in honor of Officer Glen Ciano, killed by a drunken driver in 2009, but this year’s comes amid a blood shortage.
“This year’s blood drive is especially timely to meet the needs of a critical shortage of more than 2,000 pints due to donation cancellations because of the recent blizzard,” the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement.
People can donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fire Department headquarters, 6309 Jericho Tpke. in Commack.
