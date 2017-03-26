A Commack man was killed Sunday morning when he crashed his car off the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, police said.
Scott Henbest, 52, was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said in a news release.
Henbest was driving a Dodge Durango east on the highway near Exit 55 when the vehicle “veered off the roadway into trees” shortly before noon, police said.
Police impounded the vehicle for a safety check and Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
