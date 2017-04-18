Questions about community safety after the slayings of four young men found dead last week in a Central Islip park will be addressed Tuesday night during a civic group’s monthly meeting.

Central Islip Coalition of Good Neighbors president Debra Cavanagh said the 7 p.m. meeting at the Knights of Columbus hall will be the group’s regularly scheduled gathering, but a discussion of the killings has been added to the agenda to give residents an outlet for addressing their concerns and fears.

Cavanagh said police, county, state and local school board officials have been invited to attend the meeting, but that the goal is to focus on finding solutions, not just complaining about problems.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini is among those invited who plan to attend.

“We’re having this so the community can get some answers,” Cavanagh said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “We want to try to calm the community down — the community is upset. We want people to ask questions to the police about the murders and some of the [general] gang violence, and then have a solution session on how to make the community safe.”

Authorities have said they believe the slayings may be the work of the ruthless MS-13 street gang that is connected to similar recent killings of teens in the Brentwood area.

Cavanagh said normally about 20 people attend the coalition’s monthly meetings, but that she expects at least 100 people to show up at the “expanded” Tuesday night meeting.

“Our group was formed about 10 years ago and was made up of smaller civic organizations which have since died,” said Cavanagh, a teacher at Central Islip’s Charles A. Mulligan Middle School and a 25-year resident of the hamlet. “Now when something of concern in the community is going on, people come to us.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cavanagh noted that the slayings have become almost personal for the coalition because the group was instrumental in the planning of a $400,000 expansion of the park, which is to begin this summer and will include more playgrounds. The park is bounded by Clayton Street and Lowell Avenue.

“We’re upset that our park has been desecrated, but it’s a horrible fact of life that this type of thing has been going on,” Cavanagh said. She said the park already has a surveillance camera, but that discussions with town officials to add another one had been underway before the killings occurred. She said that in an effort to enhance security last summer, a park ranger was hired from Memorial Day to Labor Day when the park is officially open.

Cavanagh said she wants people who attend the meeting to discuss those types of solutions to safety issues and “not just make it a full gripe session.”

Barbara LaMonica, a spokeswoman for the Central Islip Union Free School District, said Tuesday morning that Superintendent Howard Koenig and school board President Norman Wagner were invited to Tuesday night’s meeting and that they plan to be there.

“I think this has been upsetting to everyone — to the school district, to the kids that I teach ... it’s upsetting all the way around,” Cavanagh said of the killings. “But I want people to come up with solutions ... What are we going to do to make our kids safe?”

The bodies of the four young men — one age 16, two age 18 and the other 20 — were discovered last Wednesday. Authorities said they were killed with a sharp-edged instrument.

On Monday night, about 100 people gathered on the Bellport High School grounds for a vigil to remember the victims.

The Knights of Columbus hall is at 62 Carleton Ave.