A construction worker who was directing traffic at a work site in Coram earlier this month has died from injuries she suffered when she was struck by a box truck that drifted over and crashed into her, Suffolk police said.
Gloria Taylor, 55, of Islip, had been taken to Stony Brook University Hospital after the noon crash on Route 112 at Pauls Path on Aug. 14, police said.
Police said Taylor was holding a sign to slow or stop traffic on the east side of northbound Route 112, which was under construction, when a northbound 2000 Isuzu box truck driven by Dominick Sconzo, 19, of Selden, drifted to the right side of the road and struck her.
Sconzo was not hurt, and police did not cite him for traffic violations or charge him with a crime.
A safety check was conducted on the truck, and the crash is under investigation, police said.
