Every family encounters misfortune at some point — including a feathered brood from Deer Park.
Seven ducklings who fell into a storm drain on West 18th Street were rescued Saturday afternoon by a Suffolk County police officer and neighborhood teenagers who provided a net and a fishing pole.
Officer Argelis Blandino, who responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m., was “able to put his hand with the net down there to scoop up the ducklings,” a police spokeswoman said.
The ducklings were reunited with their mother, who remained nearby.
