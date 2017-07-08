Every family encounters misfortune at some point — including a feathered brood from Deer Park.

Seven ducklings who fell into a storm drain on West 18th Street were rescued Saturday afternoon by a Suffolk County police officer and neighborhood teenagers who provided a net and a fishing pole.

Officer Argelis Blandino, who responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m., was “able to put his hand with the net down there to scoop up the ducklings,” a police spokeswoman said.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother, who remained nearby.