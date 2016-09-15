Suffolk County police were investigating an accident in Copiague Thursday that seriously injured at least one person, a department spokeswoman said.

The accident, reported in a 911 call at 10:04 a.m., was for a vehicle into a utility pole at Bayview and Dixon avenues, the spokeswoman said.

The department’s aviation unit had been called to transport the victim to a hospital, she said.

No other information was immediately available.