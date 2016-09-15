Suffolk County police were investigating an accident in Copiague on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, that they said seriously injured at least one person. The accident, reported in a 911 call at 10:04 a.m., was for a vehicle into a utility pole at Bayview and Dixon avenues, police said. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
Suffolk County police were investigating an accident in Copiague Thursday that seriously injured at least one person, a department spokeswoman said.
The accident, reported in a 911 call at 10:04 a.m., was for a vehicle into a utility pole at Bayview and Dixon avenues, the spokeswoman said.
The department’s aviation unit had been called to transport the victim to a hospital, she said.
No...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Suffolk County police were investigating an accident in Copiague Thursday that seriously injured at least one person, a department spokeswoman said.
The accident, reported in a 911 call at 10:04 a.m., was for a vehicle into a utility pole at Bayview and Dixon avenues, the spokeswoman said.
The department’s aviation unit had been called to transport the victim to a hospital, she said.
mapLive traffic conditionsphotosLI car accidents
No other information was immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.