Three Suffolk fire departments responded to a Copiague house fire Monday in which a resident was found bleeding from a self-inflicted neck wound as the house went up in flames, officials said.
The 1 p.m. blaze on Halycon Road was extinguished in about a half-hour, said Copiague Fire Department Chief Mark Rosenberg, who added that one firefighter was treated for exhaustion.
Copiague firefighters received help from the Amityville and Lindenhurst departments, he said.
Rosenberg said the home was destroyed and the house next door was in danger of severe damage.
“We saved the house next door,” he said, adding the structure received some damage on its siding.
Volunteer firefighters battle a house fire at 24 Halycon Road in Copiague, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost
Suffolk police said an occupant of the home was found bleeding from a self-inflicted neck wound and two other occupants of the 1 1⁄2-story Cape, a woman and child, were not hurt.
The man who was injured was taken to a hospital to be treated and evaluated, police said. The cause of the fire is being investigated, police said.
