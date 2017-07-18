A 10-year-old boy died after being seriously injured during a sailing lesson in Centerport on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The town harbor master received a call around 3 p.m. about a child injured underneath a boat at the Centerport Yacht Club, a town spokesman said.
Three children, all wearing life vests, were taking part in a sailing lesson when their boat was capsized as a controlled...
