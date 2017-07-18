Subscribe
    Cops: 10-year-old boy dies in boating accident

    Updated
    By  laura.blasey@newsday.com

    Police are seen in the dock area of

    Police are seen in the dock area of the Centerport Yacht Club after a 10-year-old was fatally injured in a boating accident on July 18, 2017. (Credit: John Paraskevas)

    A 10-year-old boy died after being seriously injured during a sailing lesson in Centerport on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

    The town harbor master received a call around 3 p.m. about a child injured underneath a boat at the Centerport Yacht Club, a town spokesman said.

    Three children, all wearing life vests, were taking part in a sailing lesson when their boat was capsized as a controlled...

