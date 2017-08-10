A 16-year old teenager from Riverhead has been missing for two days, Riverhead police said Thursday.
The teen, Katelyn Rodriguez, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, Riverhead police said in a statement.
She was reported missing at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Noting no foul play was suspected, the police asked anyone who could help locate her to call them at: 631-727-4500.
