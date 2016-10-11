Emergency responders are evaluating “quite a number” of patients after a 911 caller reported carbon-monoxide detectors going off at a doctor’s office Tuesday morning in Selden.
The incident at the practice on Boyle Road was reported at 11:17 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
The Selden Fire Department responded to the scene.
Police said there were about three-dozen people in the building at the time the detectors sounded — and three people were transported to hospitals for what are being called “non-life-threatening levels” of CO exposure after being evaluated at the scene. Photos from the parking lot outside the medical practice show emergency personnel evaluating people, including at least one person on a stretcher.
Authorities said there were elevated carbon-monoxide levels in the building, causing the exposures, but said responders had not identified the source as of 12:30 p.m. and were still trying to determine what had caused the elevated levels.
Police also said that CO levels in the location had “returned to normal” by 12:30 p.m.
