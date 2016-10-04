Suffolk County police investigate in Port Jefferson Harbor on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016, where a body was found after a boat capsized. (Credit: James Carbone)
Suffolk police said they found one person dead in the waters of Port Jefferson Harbor on Tuesday afternoon after responding to a 911 call about an overturned boat.
Suffolk police marine bureau officers responded to the scene shortly after the 3:30 p.m. call and recovered the body from the water, but no further information was available Tuesday evening on the person’s identity.
Homicide...
Homicide detectives were investigating.
