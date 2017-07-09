The body of a 57-year-old Amityville man was found in the Great South Bay on Sunday afternoon, about 1 mile south of Copiague, Suffolk police said.
Police were notified by a boater who spotted the body in the water at about 3 p.m., officials said.
The man, Joseph Unger, was pulled from the water and moved by police to Copiague’s Tanner Park. Unger was pronounced dead by an official with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. An autopsy will be conducted.
There was an empty 17-foot clamming boat near Unger’s body, according to police, but information about whether the victim had been in the vessel was not available.
Detectives with the Suffolk police Homicide Squad are investigating, police said.
Anyone with additional information can call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.
