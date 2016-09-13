A man driving a ride-on lawn mower was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Ridge, police said.

A woman was driving a Cadillac east on Middle Country Road, near Pleasant View Road, at about 11:50 a.m. when her car hit the mower, which had “pulled onto the roadway,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

The man on the mower was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with serious injuries, police said.

The seventh squad is investigating the accident.

The road was closed for investigation at Pine Bark Road, police said. It was not clear how long the road would remain closed.