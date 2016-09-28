Two men clinging to their capsized canoe in Lake Ronkonkoma were rescued Wednesday evening by police officers who dove in after them, authorities said.
People at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park witnessed the incident and called 911 at about 5:20 p.m., Suffolk police said.
When Fourth Precinct Officer Kevin Wustenhoff arrived, he saw the men in the water screaming for help. Wustenhoff retrieved a life ring and rope from his vehicle and ran toward the lake, according to police. He was followed by Officer Richard Regula.
Police said the officers swam about 150 feet to where Alejandro Avalos and Carlos Criollo were holding on to the canoe.
Avalos, 49, of Hempstead, and Criollo, 51, of Baldwin, were helped to shore by the officers and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they were treated for exposure, police said.
