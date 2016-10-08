A 79-year-old Sayville man crashed a sport utility vehicle into his neighbor’s home, toppling a tree and demolishing a corner of the house on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the man was driving a 2004 Dodge out of his Hamilton Street driveway at about 12:30 p.m. when his foot got stuck, causing the SUV to accelerate and crash into the home of a neighbor across the street.

A photo at the scene showed debris strewn across the top of the vehicle, which rested on top of an overturned tree.

Police said no one in the house was injured, and the driver, who was not identified, refused medical attention.

Elizabeth Gould, 38, who lives in the home where the crash occurred, said the situation could have been much more serious.

“We’re just grateful that only the house was affected and everybody was fine,” Gould said when reached by phone Saturday afternoon. “It could’ve been worse.”

She her husband had been out returning a lost cellphone he found to its owner on Saturday. Had her husband not made the stop, she said, he and their two children probably would have been pulling into the driveway or walking across the front yard when the crash occurred.

“A good deed really worked out,” she said.