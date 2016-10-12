Early Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, first responders were called to Dewey Place and Roosevelt Street in Bay Shore for an accident involving multiple vehicles. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
An early morning crash in Bay Shore ended with a vehicle overturned on its side after it struck “multiple vehicles” and a utility pole at about 1:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
The crash occurred near Dewey Place and Roosevelt Street.
Police said there were no serious injuries, but could not immediately say if there were minor injuries....
