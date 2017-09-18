A 102-year-old Hampton Bays man remained hospitalized Monday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his motorized scooter over the weekend, police said.

James Quaresima of Hampton Bays was admitted to Southampton Hospital for treatment and was expected to be released within a couple of days, Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph said Monday.

Quaresima’s daughter-in-law, Toni Giammarusco Quaresima, said he suffered a fractured rib, a lacerated liver and a swollen spleen after being hit a couple of blocks from his house while on his way to get a haircut.

Ralph said the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday on Fanning Avenue.

“Officers responded to a call that a man fell out of his ‘Jazzy,’ but it was later determined the motor scooter was possibly hit,” Ralph said. She added police found the scooter in the bushes and Quaresima lying nearby.

“It’s amazing he didn’t break every bone in his body because he’s very frail,” said Giammarusco Quaresima, 61, of Hampton Bays. She is married to Quaresima’s son, Peter.

She said her father-in-law — who is also known as “Chippy” — has a caregiver, but likes to go places on his own and was alone on his way to get a haircut that day. He was featured twice on NBC’s “Today” show about being healthy and active in old age, she said.

Giammarusco Quaresima said she hopes the public can help police identify the driver, but she added that the driver also should want to come forward on his or her own.

“It’s got to be on their conscience — the man is 102 years old,” Giammarusco Quaresima said. “To hit someone from behind and leave the scene . . . I don’t know how someone can do something like that.”

Ralph said that “possibly a red pickup” was involved. She said Quaresima was conscious when he was found and has been “alert and speaking,” but she said detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

“We don’t know whether he knows he was struck,” Ralph said. “But there have been witnesses questioned who actually saw it.”

Ralph asked anyone who can provide information about the incident to contact the police detective division at 631-702-2230.