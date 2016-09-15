A BMW driver was critically injured in an accident Thursday morning in Copiague, police said.
Suffolk County police First Squad detectives are investigating the crash which occurred about 10 a.m. on Dixon Avenue near Bayview Avenue.
Michael Marcantano, 94, of Massapequa Park, was driving a 2002 Mercury west on Dixon and trying to make a left onto Bayview when his car was struck by a 1994 BMW driven by Peter Tejada, 24, of Copiague, police said.mapLive traffic conditionsphotosLI car accidents
“ Tejada lost control of the BMW and struck a parked, unoccupied 2014 Toyota 4Runner and a telephone pole,” police said in a statement.
Emergency Service Section officers extricated Tejada from his BMW, police said. The North Amityville Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Tejada was airlifted by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital where police said he was in critical condition.
Marcantano was not hurt.
All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call detectives at 631-854-8152.
