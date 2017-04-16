A Lindenhurst man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit by a sedan in Mastic Beach, Suffolk police said.
Thomas England, 21, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Neighborhood Road around 2 p.m. when the motorcycle was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling northbound on Longfellow Drive, police said.
England was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital by a police helicopter, police said in a statement. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
The Impala’s driver, Robert Colangelo, 28, of Mastic Beach, was not injured, police said. No arrests were made.
