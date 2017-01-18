A man was rushed into surgery after a two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

The driver of a Mercedes, 39, was going west on Motor Parkway when he tried to make a left into the driveway of a store near Brentwood Parkway and struck an eastbound Hyundai van about 6 p.m., Fourth Precinct detectives said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday night at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where a passenger in the Hyundai also was taken to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Detectives said they are trying to determine whether the Mercedes driver suffered a medical emergency or whether he did not have enough time to complete the turn safely.

So far, no criminality has been found, police said.

Long IslandLI car accidents