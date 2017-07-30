First responders were searching Sunday night in the ocean off Smith Point County Park in Shirley for a swimmer who reportedly went missing earlier, officials said.
Suffolk County police said there was a report of a missing person at about 6:45 p.m.
Searchers in more than nine boats and a helicopter continued to search the waters at about 8:30 p.m.
The park’s lifeguards went off-duty at 5:30 p.m., according to Robert Kolar, chief of lifeguards. Kolar said initial reports indicated the missing swimmer was a man between the ages 19 and 21.
Before the lifeguards left for the day, they posted signs warning of strong rip currents, which Kolar said were moderate to high Sunday.
The National Weather Service reported a high risk for rip currents off South Shore ocean beaches until 9 p.m. Sunday.
— With Rachelle Blidner
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.