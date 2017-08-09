Riverhead Police are asking for help locating a local teen.
Police in a news release Wednesday said they are seeking help in finding Gilma Muralles, 15. She is believed to still be in the Riverhead or Flanders area, according to police.
Anyone who might know Muralles’ whereabouts of is asked to call police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332 or write Riverhead Police Department, 210 Howell Ave., Riverhead, N.Y., 11901, Attention: Detective Division.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.