A police officer responding to a medical emergency and another person suffered minor injuries Monday morning after their vehicles crashed into each other in Selden, Suffolk County police said.
According to an emailed statement from Suffolk County Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers, the crash happened at about 8 a.m.
Meyers said the officer was traveling westbound on Roslyn Avenue and a 2015 Dodge was traveling northbound on Adirondack Drive when the police patrol car and the Dodge collided at the intersection of the two streets.
Both the officer and the driver of the Dodge were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries, Meyers said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.