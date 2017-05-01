A Suffolk County police officer was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire Sunday in Center Moriches, police said.
The fire in the home on Bernstein Boulevard near Moriches Bypass was reported about 7 p.m., police said.
The officer attempted to get into the house to search for occupants but was driven back by smoke, police said. She was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said. There were no other injuries reported.
Police said the cause of the fire was undetermined, and that Arson Squad detectives were investigating.
Photos from the scene show damage to the second floor and roof.
