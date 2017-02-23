The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed early Thursday when he crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer parked along the eastbound side of Montauk Highway in Moriches, closing all lanes in both directions, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the driver of the 2005 Saturn Vue as Daniel Krehl, 31, Mastic Beach, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Krehl slammed into the rear of the tractor trailer, which was parked with its emergency flashers on at 2:37 a.m. near Fanning Landing Road, police said.

The roadway remained closed in the area as of 8:45 a.m., police said.

Photos of the crash show the front seats of the SUV crushed under the body of the trailer, and the front tires of the SUV appeared to be touching the rear tires of the trailer.

The crash came while a dense fog advisory was in effect for all of Suffolk County and most of Nassau County. That advisory from the National Weather Service said visibility would frequently be one-quarter mile or less and that motorists should slow down, use their low beams and “leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.”

Police said they were investigating whether the fog was a factor in the crash.