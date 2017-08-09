A teenage boy was injured Wednesday when he fell off a boat in Center Moriches and was struck in the left arm by the propeller, Suffolk County police said.

Assistant Suffolk County Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an emailed statement that the teenager fell off the boat in Moriches Bay, near the Moriches Yacht Club, at about 10:55 a.m.

Meyers said the teen was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries.”

No further information, including the name and age of the victim, was immediately available.

Calls to the Moriches Yacht Club were not returned.

