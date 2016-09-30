A tow truck overturned on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Grove, taking down a utility pole early Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. (Credit: Bryan Lopez)
A tow truck overturned on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Grove early Friday, pulling down power lines and closing the roadway for several hours.
Suffolk County police said the driver had minor personal injuries after crashing near Patricia Lane at 12:32 a.m.
PSEG Long Island responded to repair the downed power lines, and the roadway was closed for several hours, reopening shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said.
PSEG Long Island responded to repair the downed power lines, and the roadway was closed for several hours, reopening shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said.
